Hugh Hefner had back issues before death
Thye 'Playboy' founder experienced back problems in his 1980s but these are said to have become a lot worse two years ago when he was struck down with an infection.
LONDON - Hugh Hefner was struck down with two years of serious back issues and then caught a mild bug shortly before he died which he was unable to fight.
The Playboy founder - who passed away from natural causes on Wednesday aged 91 - caught a mild bug recently but he was unable to fight it because his immune system was so weak, according to gossip website TMZ.
He had back problems in his 1980s but these are said to have become a lot worse two years ago when he was struck down with an infection, and he was reportedly left bedridden towards the end of his life.
One of the businessman's final public appearances came in May 2016 when he announced Eugena Washington was 2016's Playmate of the Year.
Several of Hefner's loved ones, including daughter Christie, 64, and sons Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, were said to be at his bedside when he passed away.
His second wife Kimberley Conrad - who he was married to from 1989 to 2010 - was also thought to be in attendance.
Hefner - who had son David, 62, with first wife Millie Williams - died in the famous Playboy Mansion, where he used to hold wild parties.
The magazine founder - who left behind wife Crystal Harris (31) - is set to be buried next to Marilyn Monroe after purchasing the crypt next to the Hollywood icon's at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles for $75,000 in 1992.
Hefner previously revealed his pal Jay Leno suggested he buy the plot.
He said: "Jay Leno suggested that if I was going to spend that kind of money, I should actually be on top of her.
"But to me there's something rather poetic in the fact that we'll be buried in the same place. And that cemetery also has other meanings and connections for me. Friends like Buddy Rich and Mel Torme are buried there. So is Dorothy Stratten."
Monroe was the first-ever cover star in Playboy magazine, which was first published in 1953 and the issue sold over 50,000 copies.
[GALLERY] Hugh Hefner: A life in pictures & covers
More in Lifestyle
-
Lady Gaga 'devastated' after Zombie Boy’s suicide
-
It’s not your imagination, summers are getting hotter
-
Cashing in on DNA: Race on to unlock value in genetic data
-
WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County
-
This is the link between fake news, fizzy drinks and inheritance tax
-
Demi Lovato agrees to rehab following suspected overdose
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.