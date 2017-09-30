Holomisa praises UDM as resilient during 20th anniversary
Holomisa says other opposition political parties have struggled to survive but the party continues to stand strong 20 years later.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says the party has proven to be both resilient and principled against all political turbulence since its inception in 1997.
The party is today celebrating its 20th anniversary which Holomisa has described as a democratic milestone.
Addressing hundreds of UDM members at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, he said South Africa is a rough political market to enter.
He says other opposition political parties have struggled to survive but the party continues to stand strong 20 years later.
“Today is significant not just for the UDM but for South Africa. Others have come and most have gone. The Independent Democrats were swallowed by the DA, Cope is struggling to keep its head above water and Agang, do you still remember them?”
He has also criticised the ANC and President Jacob Zuma’s utterances that it’s cold outside the ruling party.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.