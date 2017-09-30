Holomisa praises UDM as resilient during 20th anniversary

Holomisa says other opposition political parties have struggled to survive but the party continues to stand strong 20 years later.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says the party has proven to be both resilient and principled against all political turbulence since its inception in 1997.

The party is today celebrating its 20th anniversary which Holomisa has described as a democratic milestone.

Addressing hundreds of UDM members at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, he said South Africa is a rough political market to enter.

He says other opposition political parties have struggled to survive but the party continues to stand strong 20 years later.

“Today is significant not just for the UDM but for South Africa. Others have come and most have gone. The Independent Democrats were swallowed by the DA, Cope is struggling to keep its head above water and Agang, do you still remember them?”

He has also criticised the ANC and President Jacob Zuma’s utterances that it’s cold outside the ruling party.

