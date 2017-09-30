Popular Topics
Family, friends gather for Can Themba’s tombstone unveiling

Themba was a teacher and a scholar and worked as a reporter at 'Drum' magazine as part of the group who called themselves the drum boys in the 1950s.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and others in the arts and media fraternity at the St Paul's Anglican Church in Soweto for Can Themba's tombstone unveiling. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and others in the arts and media fraternity at the St Paul's Anglican Church in Soweto for Can Themba's tombstone unveiling. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends have gathered at the West Park Cemetery for the unveiling of a tombstone for well-respected South African writer and reporter Can Themba.

The procession started at the St Pauls Anglican Church in Jabavu Soweto where Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa delivered a key note address.

Mthethwa says Themba was a great writer who captured the mood and essence of his society through the pen.

Themba was a teacher and a scholar and worked as a reporter at Drum magazine as part of the group who called themselves the drum boys in the 1950s.

The tombstone unveiling was attended by a few artists and media personalities including actor Sello Maake ka Ncube and Sanef director Mathatha Tsedu.

Themba’s family sat in the front of the church dressed in colourful traditional attire.

Mthethwa says Themba remains a great literary giant.

Maake ka Ncube says he almost gave up acting but was inspired by the writing of late reporter.

“It gave me meaning to life and restored my hope and the fact that we have stories to tell.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

