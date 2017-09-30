Defence for murder accused Chris Panayiotou to call alleged mistress as witness

Panayiotou is currently on trial along with his co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

CAPE TOWN – The defence for murder accused Christopher Panayiotou will call his alleged mistress as a witness before closing its case.

The Port Elizabeth businessman allegedly orchestrated his wife Jayde Panayiotou’s killing in April 2015.

Her body was found on the outskirts of Uitenage a day after she was kidnapped in front of her Kabega Park home.

The murder trial against Panayiotou and his co-accused has been postponed until 16 October.

On that day, defence advocate Terry Price will call Chanelle Coutts to the stand.

She allegedly had an affair with Panayiotou while he was married.

The state has also indicated it will bring an application to re-open its case as it intends to call two more witnesses to corroborate certain details about an undercover sting operation.

In the secret video recording that was taken during the sting soon after Jayde Panayiotou was killed her husband allegedly implicates himself in her murder.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)