Defence for murder accused Chris Panayiotou to call alleged mistress as witness
Panayiotou is currently on trial along with his co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
CAPE TOWN – The defence for murder accused Christopher Panayiotou will call his alleged mistress as a witness before closing its case.
Panayiotou is currently on trial along with his co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
The Port Elizabeth businessman allegedly orchestrated his wife Jayde Panayiotou’s killing in April 2015.
Her body was found on the outskirts of Uitenage a day after she was kidnapped in front of her Kabega Park home.
The murder trial against Panayiotou and his co-accused has been postponed until 16 October.
On that day, defence advocate Terry Price will call Chanelle Coutts to the stand.
She allegedly had an affair with Panayiotou while he was married.
The state has also indicated it will bring an application to re-open its case as it intends to call two more witnesses to corroborate certain details about an undercover sting operation.
In the secret video recording that was taken during the sting soon after Jayde Panayiotou was killed her husband allegedly implicates himself in her murder.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Thandi Maqubela’s legal team welcomes SCA’s decision to overturn sentence
-
Mogoeng appeals to police to refrain from effecting arrests willy-nilly
-
Bailout given to SAA part of plans to make it commercially viable – Treasury
-
PowerBall results: Friday 29 September 2017
-
SAA won’t have to repay R10bn to government
-
[GALLERY] Last of the wild West Coast flowers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.