Death toll from Philippi shootings rises to 11

Officers are attempting to piece together what led to the two deadly incidents in the Marikana informal settlement last night.

CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed another person has died following two separate shootings in Philippi last night, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The area has been placed under lock-down with police searching for those behind the attacks.

In the first incident, four people were fatally wounded after shots were fired in a shebeen.

In a second attack, three people were shot and killed in a shack, in the same area, while another was killed outside the structure.

Officers found two more bodies lying between the shacks nearby.

Western Cape Police Brigadier Novela Potelwa says two people who sustained critical injuries were transported to the hospital last night.

One of the victims, a 30-year old man, has died due to the severity of his injuries: “Sadly, another person has died from gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting incident.

“We appeal to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”

Potelwa says officers are combing the area, searching all the houses in an effort to find the attackers.