ANC NEC bans T-shirts campaigning for any presidential candidate

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala says the NEC resolved to only have t-shirts with President Jacob Zuma's face or those with former leaders.

ANC NEC members Sihle Zikalala and Fikile Mbalula arrive for the 73rd-anniversary rally in Mandeni. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
ANC NEC members Sihle Zikalala and Fikile Mbalula arrive for the 73rd-anniversary rally in Mandeni. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
52 minutes ago

MANDENI – KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala says the NEC has resolved to ban T-shirts campaigning for any presidential candidate at the elective conference this December.

Zikalala was speaking at the Youth League's 73rd-anniversary celebration being held in Mandeni north of the province.

The KZN ANC leader says the next president who is elected must deal with factionalism because disunity has the potential to kill the movement.

Zikalala says yesterday the NEC resolved to only have t-shirts with President Jacob Zuma's face or those with former leaders.

“All of those t-shirts are divisive and must be stopped in ANC activities.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

