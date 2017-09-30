10 people killed in two separate shootings in Philippi
Crime scene experts are trying to piece together what happened in two separate incidents in the Marikana informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are investigating the deaths of 10 people who have been killed in two separate shootings in Philippi, near Cape Town.
Details about the incident remain sketchy at this stage.
In the first incident, shots were fired inside a shebeen and four people were fatally wounded.
In the second attack, three people were shot dead in a shack in the area, another was killed outside the dwelling.
Police found another two bodies lying between shacks nearby.
Additional reports indicate two others have been taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.
Arrests have yet to be made.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
