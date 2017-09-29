Striking 10111 staff to defy order to return to work
Senior police management has ordered striking 10111 workers to return to their posts on Friday or face disciplinary steps.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) says its workers will defy an order by the police’s top management for all striking 10111 workers to return to work on Friday or face disciplinary action.
On Thursday, the police said a new agreement entered into with the majority union, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), renders the strike action by Sapu members as unprotected.
The members downed tools in August, demanding a wage increase.
Sapu president Mpho Kwinika said: “The 10111 employees have done nothing wrong, so the employers should not intimidate them.”
He is threatening legal action should the SA Police Service act on striking workers.
“We met with our legal team… we’ve also sent the SAPS a letter informing them that should they touch the striking workers, we will take them to court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
