State capture: High Court rules against DA's bid to force Zuma's hand
The DA approached the court, asking it to rule that Zuma has breached the Constitution and order him to set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to look into state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled against the DA in the state capture case to have President Jacob Zuma implement remedial action recommended by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
The president has applied to review the Public Protector's remedial action and that case is expected to be heard later this year.
Judge Motsamai Makume says the DA’s application is pending finalisation of the review application by Zuma.
More info to follow.
