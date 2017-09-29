Parents urged to stay vigilant after gun incident at Brakpan school
Teachers at a primary school in Brakpan confiscated a loaded gun and live ammunition from a grade two pupil
JOHANNESBURG - Parents are being urged to be vigilant and monitor their children closely.
This week, teachers at a primary school in Brakpan confiscated a loaded gun and live ammunition from a grade two pupil who had apparently threatened to shoot a schoolmate.
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the boy brought the weapon to school on Tuesday after an altercation with the fellow pupil.
Police took the gun, which belongs to the child's father, and are now investigating.
Lesufi has appealed to parents to keep weapons and other dangerous items out of their children's reach.
“There’s no way that the learner could have bought the gun. The weapon is owned by an older person who has to take responsibility for it.”
Recently, at least 28 pupils at another Ekurhuleni school were pricked with syringes by three of their schoolmates.
Some of those who were jabbed had to be put on medication, including antiretrovirals, as a precautionary measure.
At the same time, activists have called on the government to install cameras in classrooms in the wake of several cases of violence and bullying at schools.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala reveals he has colon cancer
-
CT helicopter crash under investigation
-
Mashaba defends reinstating officials axed by ANC administration
-
Cosatu plans next move following nationwide strike
-
Brickz rape case: State calls for minimum 10 years behind bars
-
BLSA says it doesn’t want to be associated with corrupt entities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.