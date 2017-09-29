Parents urged to stay vigilant after gun incident at Brakpan school

Teachers at a primary school in Brakpan confiscated a loaded gun and live ammunition from a grade two pupil

JOHANNESBURG - Parents are being urged to be vigilant and monitor their children closely.

This week, teachers at a primary school in Brakpan confiscated a loaded gun and live ammunition from a grade two pupil who had apparently threatened to shoot a schoolmate.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the boy brought the weapon to school on Tuesday after an altercation with the fellow pupil.

Police took the gun, which belongs to the child's father, and are now investigating.

Lesufi has appealed to parents to keep weapons and other dangerous items out of their children's reach.

“There’s no way that the learner could have bought the gun. The weapon is owned by an older person who has to take responsibility for it.”

Recently, at least 28 pupils at another Ekurhuleni school were pricked with syringes by three of their schoolmates.

Some of those who were jabbed had to be put on medication, including antiretrovirals, as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, activists have called on the government to install cameras in classrooms in the wake of several cases of violence and bullying at schools.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)