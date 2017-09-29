No bail for Mario Yela

Yela allegedly killed his children, Maximo and Octavia, at a rented holiday home in Hout Bay in April.

CAPE TOWN - A father accused of murdering his two children has been denied bail. Mario Yela was back in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He allegedly killed his children, Maximo and Octavia, at a rented holiday home in Hout Bay in April.

The matter's been postponed to 27 October.

Yela’s ex-wife found the bodies of their three-year-old twins on the day he was supposed to return to Spain.

Earlier this year, Yela's lawyer, William Booth, expressed concern over his wellbeing.

Booth claimed his client required urgent medical attention as he was not eating or drinking anything.

He also said Yela had suicidal tendencies.

It's understood the accused sustained injuries while in custody and he reportedly tried to commit suicide.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)