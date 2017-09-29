Popular Topics
Mayor slams police’s failure to help end Meyerton protest

Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi says he’s hugely frustrated as police appear to be failing in helping to end the ongoing housing protest in Meyerton.

FILE: Residents have dug a large trenche across the road, causing heavy delays on the R59 in Meyerton. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Residents have dug a large trenche across the road, causing heavy delays on the R59 in Meyerton. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi says he’s hugely frustrated as police appear to be failing in helping to end the ongoing housing protest in Meyerton.

For months now, residents have been protesting along the R59, barricading the highway.

Baloyi says he’s tried to get the courts to intervene in a bid to force the police to do more.

He says he believes politics are also at play.

“The police have not come to the party, there have only been two police vehicles in the area opposite the R59. The municipality had to employ the services of the Red Ants to try and contain the damage.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

