Mashaba defends reinstating officials axed by ANC administration
In the latest re-appointment, internal auditor Vuyani Singonzo has this week been reappointed to City Power despite advice from senior staff and legal opinion not to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has refuted claims he’s wasting the city’s money by reinstating officials who were sacked by the previous African National Congress (ANC) administration and believes he has an obligation to defend those fired for exposing corruption.
Eyewitness News has seen the proof from the city’s lawyers Moodie and Robertson not to reinstate Singonzo who led a crippling strike against Pickitup as a South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) leader.
“Are you saying I must continue punishing our people for exposing corruption.”
Mashaba says he owes it to the families of the public servants who have been unfairly dismissed by the previous ANC local government to give them their jobs back.
“We have to have empathy. I don’t believe anyone with a heart would not accept and appreciate.”
Since his previous position has already been filled Singonzo has been employed in a different capacity at City Power. But where is the money for his salary coming from?
Mashaba says they’re saving big now that the municipality is cleaning out corruption and cancelling fraudulent contracts with service providers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
