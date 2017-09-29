EX-Cederberg Municipality mayor given suspended sentence for corruption

Jonas White was convicted and sentenced after he entered into a plea bargain.

CAPE TOWN - Jonas White, disgraced former mayor of Cederberg Municipality, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for corruption.

The sentence is suspended for five years. He appeared in the Clanwilliam Regional Court on Thursday.

White was convicted and sentenced after he entered into a plea bargain.

Between October and December 2011, White influenced officials to award three contracts to his then girlfriend's company, EBM management. The contracts were worth R460,000.

The company was to supply food to the Cederberg Municipality, but it was never delivered.

The former mayor's ex-partner Ezelle Mankay also agreed to a plea deal last year and testified against White. She was handed a three-year suspended sentence.

Back in 2013, White was stripped of his mayoral title and booted out of the African National Congress after sending naked pictures to his deputy, Lorna Scheepers.

He handed himself over to the Hawks later that year after his fraudulent activities came to light.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)