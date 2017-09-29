Dlamini, Cosatu sing different tunes on state capture inquiry extent

Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini has contradicted the federation once again, saying the inquiry into state capture must go as far back as 1994.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Sdumo Dlamini has contradicted the federation once again, saying the inquiry into state capture must go as far back as 1994, while Cosatu itself says the inquiry must first focus on the Public Protector’s findings and the Guptas.

Dlamini spoke to Eyewitness News during the federation's protest against state capture this week.

The Cosatu president previously contradicted his organisation.

He attended President Jacob Zuma’s birthday party and told him the workers were behind him when the federation had in fact called on the president to step down.

Dlamini wants the inquiry to also investigate what he calls bigger capturers.

“We want this inquiry to go back as far as 1994 or beyond.”

But the federation’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla has a different view.

“We want an inquiry that will first focus on what the Public Protector reported.”

Pamla has indicated that while they will support the African National Congress if the party wants another inquiry that will be broad, for now, the federation wants the focus to be on the Guptas and the findings of the Public Protector’s report.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)