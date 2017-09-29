Popular Topics
CT helicopter crash under investigation

The aircraft went down on Thursday in a field, killing the pilot.

The scene where a helicopter crashed at the Nomzamo High School in Strand on 28 September 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
The scene where a helicopter crashed at the Nomzamo High School in Strand on 28 September 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A deadly helicopter crash in the Strand area is under investigation. The aircraft went down on Thursday in a field, killing the pilot.

A Lawndale resident has told Eyewitness News that he jumped over the Nomzamo High School's fence moments after he saw the helicopter crash to try and help the pilot.

But there was nothing he could do.

Another witness describes what she saw.

“I could see something was wrong. It was heartbreaking because we watched as the helicopter crashed. I saw it falling and I shouted.”

The exact cause of the fatal crash is unknown at this stage.

It is, however, believed that the aircraft crashed into nearby powerlines.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

