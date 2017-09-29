CT helicopter crash under investigation
The aircraft went down on Thursday in a field, killing the pilot.
CAPE TOWN - A deadly helicopter crash in the Strand area is under investigation. The aircraft went down on Thursday in a field, killing the pilot.
A Lawndale resident has told Eyewitness News that he jumped over the Nomzamo High School's fence moments after he saw the helicopter crash to try and help the pilot.
But there was nothing he could do.
Another witness describes what she saw.
“I could see something was wrong. It was heartbreaking because we watched as the helicopter crashed. I saw it falling and I shouted.”
The exact cause of the fatal crash is unknown at this stage.
It is, however, believed that the aircraft crashed into nearby powerlines.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala reveals he has colon cancer
-
Parents urged to stay vigilant after gun incident at Brakpan school
-
Mashaba defends reinstating officials axed by ANC administration
-
Cosatu plans next move following nationwide strike
-
Brickz rape case: State calls for minimum 10 years behind bars
-
BLSA says it doesn’t want to be associated with corrupt entities
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.