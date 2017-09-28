Transnet: We chose not to renew BLSA membership

Transnet has described Business Leadership South Africa's (BLSA) claim that it has suspended the parastatal as inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement, Transnet says that BLSA approached it early this year, asking it to consider renewing its membership for 2017.

It claims it chose not to do so due to cost-cutting measures and this was communicated to BLSA last month.

Transnet says that while it appreciates the role played by BLSA in South Africa, it is unfortunate that the organisation opted to mislead the public in “such a spectacular manner”.

Earlier, BLSA said it has suspended Transnet and Eskom over extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour.

'ZUMA A THIEF'

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale blamed those driving corruption and state capture for poor business confidence and labelled President Jacob Zuma a thief.

Mohale has been a vocal critic of Zuma and he certainly didn't pull any punches as he addressed those gathered for the launch of a new BLSA initiative in Cape Town.

Mohale called the president a thief, saying corruption and state capture were cancers eating away at South Africa.

He blamed government for the lowest business confidence levels in decades.

Mohale told delegates that business has a culture of accountability, something that is lacking within government structures.