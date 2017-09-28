'Don't sacrifice principles for profit'

Pravin Gordhan says that professionals need to check the gap between their day-to-day conduct and their principles and ethics.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says business shouldn’t focus on profit and money while sacrificing the country's principles.

He was speaking in Braamfontein last night at a KPMG panel discussion alongside economist Iraj Abedian and others.

Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene also attended the proceedings.

Gordhan says looking at the KPMG saga, it’s not just about the immediate and event-related matters of corruption and state capture, but about the entire system involved.

Abedian spoke of “national resource capture” during the discussion, which Gordhan agreed with.

“State capture is about national resources capture. It’s about saying, ‘how do I extract from the state and appropriate it to myself’ using money laundering.”

Gordhan highlighted that professionals need to check the gap between their day-to-day conduct and their principles and ethics as this continues to widen.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)