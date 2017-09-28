Police monitor R59 in Meyerton as residents protest

It’s understood residents are venting their frustration over housing issues in the Meyerton community.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring a protest on the R59 in Meyerton where angry residents have dug a large trench across the road, causing heavy delays.

It’s understood that residents are venting their frustration over housing issues in the Meyerton community.

Residents say that government seems to be ignoring them.

“At the end of the day, they're still sitting in their squatter camps and getting disgruntled. They’re just stopping traffic and they want somebody to come and sort the situation right now. At the end of the day, they’re still not getting the reaction they want to.”