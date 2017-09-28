Police monitor R59 in Meyerton as residents protest
It’s understood residents are venting their frustration over housing issues in the Meyerton community.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are monitoring a protest on the R59 in Meyerton where angry residents have dug a large trench across the road, causing heavy delays.
It’s understood that residents are venting their frustration over housing issues in the Meyerton community.
Residents say that government seems to be ignoring them.
“At the end of the day, they're still sitting in their squatter camps and getting disgruntled. They’re just stopping traffic and they want somebody to come and sort the situation right now. At the end of the day, they’re still not getting the reaction they want to.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.