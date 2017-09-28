Police investigating how Brakpan learner (7) got hold of gun

The child, who was also found with live ammunition, told teachers he wanted to defend himself after an altercation earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are working with staff at a primary school in Brakpan to establish how a seven-year-old boy got hold of a gun which he intended to use to shoot a schoolmate.

It is understood that the gun belongs to the boy's father.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says social workers have also been roped in to help.

“We’re in the middle of exams, we don’t want this grade two learner to suffer and so we’re working with social workers to assist us to find the middle ground in managing this crisis.”

Concerns have been raised about violence on school grounds after a 13-year-old boy died last week apparently due to injuries sustained during bullying at another Ekurhuleni school.

A final postmortem is being carried out to confirm if this was indeed the case.

At least 28 pupils were also pricked with syringes by three of their schoolmates, also in Ekurhuleni.