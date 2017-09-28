Police investigating how Brakpan learner (7) got hold of gun
The child, who was also found with live ammunition, told teachers he wanted to defend himself after an altercation earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are working with staff at a primary school in Brakpan to establish how a seven-year-old boy got hold of a gun which he intended to use to shoot a schoolmate.
The child, who was also found with live ammunition, told teachers that he wanted to defend himself after an altercation earlier this week.
It is understood that the gun belongs to the boy's father.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says social workers have also been roped in to help.
“We’re in the middle of exams, we don’t want this grade two learner to suffer and so we’re working with social workers to assist us to find the middle ground in managing this crisis.”
Concerns have been raised about violence on school grounds after a 13-year-old boy died last week apparently due to injuries sustained during bullying at another Ekurhuleni school.
A final postmortem is being carried out to confirm if this was indeed the case.
At least 28 pupils were also pricked with syringes by three of their schoolmates, also in Ekurhuleni.
More in Local
-
Lehohla: Society is feeling unsafe
-
Mogoeng: Have South Africans forgotten the value of human life?
-
Minister Brown 'aware' of Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s suspension
-
IPID probes shooting of Alexandra community leader
-
BLSA hits back at Transnet in membership row
-
Kganyago: Sorting political logjam key to kick-starting economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.