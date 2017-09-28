BLSA: We can't be associated with Eskom, Transnet in face of corruption claims
BLSA also recently suspended KPMG, following revelations of its involvement with dodgy dealings linked to the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says that it cannot be associated with Eskom or Transnet in the face of damning corruption allegations.
The organisation has suspended both parastatals with immediate effect.
BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale says: “The most critical challenge we are facing as a people is the 10-year project of state capture, where the state-owned enterprises have now been successfully repurposed for the benefit of the two families."
Earlier, BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale blamed those driving corruption and state capture for poor business confidence and labelled President Jacob Zuma a thief.
Mohale has been a vocal critic of Zuma and he certainly didn't pull any punches as he addressed those gathered for the launch of a new BLSA initiative in Cape Town.
Mohale called the president a thief, saying corruption and state capture were cancers eating away at South Africa.
He blamed government for the lowest business confidence levels in decades.
Mohale told delegates that business has a culture of accountability, something that is lacking within government structures.
