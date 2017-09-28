Popular Topics
Minister Brown 'aware' of Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s suspension

Eskom's acting chair Zethembe Khoza said the board decided to convert Singh's special leave to suspension.

FILE: Anoj Singh. Picture: EWN
FILE: Anoj Singh. Picture: EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has told Eyewitness News that she is aware that Eskom’s CFO Anoj Singh has been suspended.

During an interview with EWN earlier on Thursday, Eskom's acting chair Zethembe Khoza said the board decided to convert Singh's special leave to suspension.

“Singh is on suspension already. The board met on Monday last week and approved that he be put on suspension and according to the feedback I got from the CEO it has been advised.”

The minister says she was told by Eskom about the suspension.

But Eskom says it cannot confirm or deny the suspensions as its still looking into these issues.

Sources within Eskom say that it is unclear if the suspension letters have been handed to these individuals.

Prish Govender and Charles Kalima have also been suspended.

Govender and Kalima had already been suspended but after making representations they returned to work.

Now Khoza says that they've been re-suspended.

It's still unclear from Eskom if these suspensions have been put into effect or if the parastal is still processing the sanctions.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

