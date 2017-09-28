Kganyago: Sorting political logjam key to kick-starting economy
Reserve Bank Govenor Lesetja Kganyago said that politics remained a key theme, especially as noise intensifies in the run-up to the ANC leadership contest in December.
JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says that sorting out South Africa's political logjam will be "at the heart" of the process of kick-starting crucial structural reform and unlocking economic growth.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised in London by the Bank of England, Kganyago said that politics remained a key theme, especially as noise intensifies in the run-up to the African National Congress (ANC)’s leadership contest in December.
On the outlook for interest rates after the central bank last week kept its main rate unchanged at 6.75%, Kganyago said he's concerned about how little market expectations had adapted to falling inflation.
