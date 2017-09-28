IPID probes shooting of Alexandra community leader

Sizwe Mbokazi was struck by a bullet in the Far East bank section on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed it's investigating the murder of a well-known community leader in Alexandra who was killed in a shootout between police and suspected hijackers.

It's not yet been established who fired the shot that killed him.

It’s not yet been established who fired the shot that killed him.

The IPID's Moses Dlamini said: “I can confirm that the IPID is investigating this matter. We sent our investigators to the scene to start an investigation after we were notified of the shooting.”

