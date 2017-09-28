Popular Topics
IPID probes shooting of Alexandra community leader

Sizwe Mbokazi was struck by a bullet in the Far East bank section on Wednesday afternoon.

A South African Police Service van at a crime scene. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
A South African Police Service van at a crime scene. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed it's investigating the murder of a well-known community leader in Alexandra who was killed in a shootout between police and suspected hijackers.

Sizwe Mbokazi was struck by a bullet in the Far East bank section on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s not yet been established who fired the shot that killed him.

The IPID's Moses Dlamini said: “I can confirm that the IPID is investigating this matter. We sent our investigators to the scene to start an investigation after we were notified of the shooting.”

WATCH: Alexander community leader killed by stray bullet

