IPID probes shooting of Alexandra community leader
Sizwe Mbokazi was struck by a bullet in the Far East bank section on Wednesday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed it's investigating the murder of a well-known community leader in Alexandra who was killed in a shootout between police and suspected hijackers.
It’s not yet been established who fired the shot that killed him.
The IPID's Moses Dlamini said: “I can confirm that the IPID is investigating this matter. We sent our investigators to the scene to start an investigation after we were notified of the shooting.”
WATCH: Alexander community leader killed by stray bullet
