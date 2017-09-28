Cosatu satisfied with anti-state capture march turnout

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cosatu satisfied with anti-state capture march turnout

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that it’s now tallied the numbers on its nationwide march and claims 120,000 people showed up.

Scores of Cosatu-aligned members gathered at Keizersgracht street ahead of the trade federation's anti-state capture march in Cape Town on 27 September 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Scores of Cosatu-aligned members gathered at Keizersgracht street ahead of the trade federation's anti-state capture march in Cape Town on 27 September 2017. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that it has now tallied the numbers on its nationwide march and claims 120,000 people showed up.

Thousands of marchers took to the streets in 13 protests in over 10 cities against state capture.

While the federation was criticised for failing to draw big numbers for the demonstrations, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they’re satisfied with the turnout.

“It was a big ask but the workers responded very positively. We don’t remember any other organisation in South Africa that took such a huge gamble by raising so many activities in so many of the country’s cities.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA