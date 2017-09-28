Cosatu satisfied with anti-state capture march turnout

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that it’s now tallied the numbers on its nationwide march and claims 120,000 people showed up.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that it has now tallied the numbers on its nationwide march and claims 120,000 people showed up.

Thousands of marchers took to the streets in 13 protests in over 10 cities against state capture.

While the federation was criticised for failing to draw big numbers for the demonstrations, spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they’re satisfied with the turnout.

“It was a big ask but the workers responded very positively. We don’t remember any other organisation in South Africa that took such a huge gamble by raising so many activities in so many of the country’s cities.”

#CosatuStrike Gauteng Premier David Makhura accepts @_cosatu’s memorandum of demands in the Johannesburg city centre. SZ pic.twitter.com/EA0I2xH3Bg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2017

#CosatuStrike Dlamini on wages and Labour brokers . ZN pic.twitter.com/39gL91Rsa0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2017

#CosatuStrike [PHOTOS] Some interesting placards also made it to the march. Credit: EWN. pic.twitter.com/zVI9Jk2WGK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2017

#CosatuStrike Marchers are now at the DBN City Hall steps steps singing "AmaGupta ayizinja" meaning the "Guptas are dogs" . ZN pic.twitter.com/c8snou409j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 27, 2017