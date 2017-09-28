Popular Topics
Cosatu calls for more anti-corruption marches

Cosatu leaders encouraged workers to march again to their employers in the private sector and government when corruption rears its head.

Workers and union members affiliated with Cosatu participate in an anti-state capture march in Johannesburg on 27 September 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Workers and union members affiliated with Cosatu participate in an anti-state capture march in Johannesburg on 27 September 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Tara Penny 45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) leaders have encouraged workers to march again to their employers in the private sector and government when corruption rears its head.

The national joint operation and intelligence structure says it's pleased with the policing of Wednesday’s strike where thousands marched in the Johannesburg City Centr e.

Meanwhile, some of the leaders say more marches should take place to bring light to corruption or wrongdoing.

South African Communist Party (SACP) General-Secretary Blade Nzimande said: “Go to Eskom and do the same… ask them, why are you buying cheap and useless coal at the expense of the workers in this country?”

Cosatu General-Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali repeated the same sentiments.

“There will be times when you have to march to the African National Congress (ANC). When the leaders of the ruling party stop listening to the voices of the workers, please march to them.”

Gauteng ANC secretary Hope Papo took the time to encourage workers to join unions and said labour brokers should be brought to an end by 2019.

“As individuals, workers will never solve their problems. Workers must be organised under trade unions, shop stewards must be trained on labour relations, basic conditions of employment and health and safety.”

WATCH: Cosatu paints JHB CBD red over state capture

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura says South Africa should follow Brazil’s example and set up prisons for corrupt politicians and those who try to capture the state.

“Those who want to capture our officials and politicians must also go to that prison.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

