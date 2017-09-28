BLSA suspends Eskom and Transnet

The body says it has suspended the two SOEs after extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour.

CAPE TOWN - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has officially suspended the membership of Eskom and Transnet.

BLSA recently suspended KPMG amid revelations of its involvement in state capture.

The body says it has suspended the two SOEs after extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour.

Earlier BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale blamed those driving corruption and state capture for poor business confidence and labelled President Jacob Zuma a thief.

Mohale has been a vocal critic of Zuma. And he certainly didn't pull any punches as he addressed those gathered for the launch of a new BLSA initiative in Cape Town.

Mohale called the president a thief, saying corruption and state capture were cancers eating away at South Africa.

He blamed government for the lowest business confidence levels in decades.

Mohale told delegates that business has a culture of accountability, something that is lacking within government structures.