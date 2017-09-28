BLSA hits back at Transnet in membership row

Business Leadership South Africa says claims by Transnet that it chose to leave BLSA are not true.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it chose to dissociate from Transnet and Eskom because both parastatals have been captured.

The organisation says claims by Transnet that it chose to leave BLSA are not true.

Transnet’s spokesperson Molotwane Dikethe says the utility decided to leave the group as part of cost-cutting measure.

“We all know the economic downturns that businesses are facing in South Africa and globally and I think as a responsible company, we decided not to partake this year.”

He says that Transnet communicated its decision to leave BLSA on 9 August.

However, the organisation's CEO Bonang Mohale says that’s not true.

He says the letter sent by Transnet merely queried an increase in membership fees.

“The letter does not say ‘we terminate our membership’ or ‘by the way, from now on we’re no longer members’. It’s asking a legitimate question to say when the fees go from almost a quarter to a million rand, what has happened?”

Meanwhile, Eskom has released a statement confirming its noted BLSA’s decision to suspend its membership.