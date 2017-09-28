BLSA hits back at Transnet in membership row
Business Leadership South Africa says claims by Transnet that it chose to leave BLSA are not true.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it chose to dissociate from Transnet and Eskom because both parastatals have been captured.
The organisation says claims by Transnet that it chose to leave BLSA are not true.
Transnet’s spokesperson Molotwane Dikethe says the utility decided to leave the group as part of cost-cutting measure.
“We all know the economic downturns that businesses are facing in South Africa and globally and I think as a responsible company, we decided not to partake this year.”
He says that Transnet communicated its decision to leave BLSA on 9 August.
However, the organisation's CEO Bonang Mohale says that’s not true.
He says the letter sent by Transnet merely queried an increase in membership fees.
“The letter does not say ‘we terminate our membership’ or ‘by the way, from now on we’re no longer members’. It’s asking a legitimate question to say when the fees go from almost a quarter to a million rand, what has happened?”
Meanwhile, Eskom has released a statement confirming its noted BLSA’s decision to suspend its membership.
More in Business
-
Minister Brown 'aware' of Eskom CFO Anoj Singh’s suspension
-
Kganyago: Sorting political logjam key to kick-starting economy
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers from 5-months lows
-
Eskom board chair Khoza says CFO Anoj Singh suspended
-
Transnet: We chose not to renew BLSA membership
-
BLSA: We can't be associated with Eskom, Transnet in face of corruption claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.