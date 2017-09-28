Bayern sack coach Ancelotti after PSG loss
Italian Ancelotti joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign.
BERLIN - German champions Bayern Munich sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti a day after they lost 3-0 at Paris St Germain in the Champions League, the club said on Thursday.
Italian Ancelotti joined last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign but the Germans were eliminated in the quarter-finals of 2016/17 Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid.
Ancelotti’s assistant Willy Sagnol, who joined this season, will be taking over on an interim basis and will be in charge on Sunday against Hertha Berlin, Bayern said.
“The performances of the team since the season start did not correspond to the expectations,” said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.
Bayern, who have won the last five consecutive Bundesliga titles, are currently in third place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.
