WC DA leadership race set to crank up a notch
Only four of the candidates for the top leadership jobs have made their intentions publicly known, including interim leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s provincial leadership contest is set to crank up a notch this week, with the confirmation of candidates jostling for the top spots.
The party is set to reveal the nominations on Wednesday for the 13 posts.
The most public of the two leadership candidates has been incumbent Housing MEC Madikizela and long-time aspirant, MPL Lennit Max.
But the DA’s provincial director Han-Marie van Zyl has confirmed that it won’t be a two-horse race, and other candidates have also been nominated for leader.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz has confirmed that he will be running for the post of deputy leader, as will MP Masizole Mnqasela.
Madikizela says that an inconclusive investigation into whether he failed to declare a cake received at his birthday party in March, was an orchestrated plan to derail his leadership ambitions.
“If it’s your birthday you don’t usually know who paid for the cake and who paid for what.”
Max resigned as chairperson of the conduct committee earlier in September before the matter could be concluded, as did the legislature’s registrar of members’ interests.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
