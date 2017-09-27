Vodacom announces free internet for varsity students

In a statement, the telecommunications company says it acknowledges that the cost to communicate has been a hot topic in recent times.

CAPE TOWN - Vodacom has made available a free internet service for its users at universities across South Africa.

This is aimed at helping address cost challenges associated with access to educational content and remote learning for institutions of higher learning.

The cellular company says it has already enabled its subscribers at 19 of the 23 South African universities with free internet access.

“Having already zero-rated the charge to key basic education sites and career portals, today, Vodacom has taken a decision to zero-rate services to universities for students and staff who are Vodacom subscribers."