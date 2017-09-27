UWC students raise awareness against gender-based violence

A group of fourth-year nursing students at the University of The Western Cape are to raise funds to help set up projects to address the issue.

CAPE TOWN - A group of fourth-year nursing students at the University of the Western Cape are doing their bit to raise awareness around gender-based violence.

They’re to raise funds to help set up projects to address the issue.

Over the next few days, the group will gather at several major intersections during peak hours around the northern and southern suburbs where they’ll collect money from motorists.

Student Jeremy Tarr says: “We’re going to be at intersections in our nursing uniforms, with posters appealing to the public to please help us with raising enough funds so that we can do something to change the lives of people we are nursing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)