'Structural division contributes immensely to state capture'
Pravin Gordhan is speaking at a KPMG panel discussion underway at Wits University in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says structural inequality and economic exclusion of the majority of South Africans are the major reasons behind state capture.
Gordhan is speaking at a KPMG panel discussion underway at Wits University in Johannesburg.
He says the structural division contributes immensely to state capture.
“Once we have the kind of divided that we’re talking about, state capture become almost an easy job for people to perform, both politically speaking and otherwise. Both in respect of economic institutions, and we’ve spoken about that enough in the recent past, but far more importantly the capture of enforcement agencies so there’s never a fear factor.”
