Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo: No regrets on having Oakbay as clients
It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Guptas to do business in South Africa as banks and auditors cut ties.
CAPE TOWN - Another auditing firm has turned its back on the Guptas after the family’s businesses were ditched by major banks and KPMG.
Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo announced on Tuesday that it was resigning as auditor of Oakbay Resources and Energy.
In July, the Gupta-owned company was given permission to voluntarily delist from the JSE.
It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Guptas to do business in South Africa as banks and auditors cut ties.
Their troubles are piling up amid allegations that the influential family has been using its political connections to score lucrative state contracts.
Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo resigned as Oakbay’s auditor after reviewing its relationship with the company over the past 18 months.
Its chief executive Victor Sekese says the firm does not regret taking on Oakbay as a client.
“In terms of the review that was done by our risk committee, we are satisfied and are comfortable that we have performed our responsibility with accordance to the Audit Professions Act, and particularly our reporting responsibility. We do stand by the work that we’ve done so far.”
Professional service firms such as KPMG, McKinsey, and Bell Pottinger have all come under fire over their dealings with Gupta companies.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mbalula: Dutch tourists ‘follow home' robbery threatens tourism
-
Taxi associations: There will be no strike on Wednesday
-
[WATCH] Mbalula visits robbed Dutch tourists
-
GP ANC: We support march against state capture, and not calls for Zuma to go
-
Powerball results: Tuesday 26 September 2017
-
Dlamini denies keeping low profile over sour relationship with Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.