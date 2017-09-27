Rabada not taking Bangladesh lightly
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says there are players who are good enough to step up into the shoes of injured bowling duo Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.
JOHANNESBURG - The first Test between the Proteas and Bangladesh gets underway in Potchefstroom and both sides have been reacquainting themselves with the conditions since Tuesday.
This is the first assignment for new coach Ottis Gibson, since leaving his position as England bowling coach earlier this month.
"He (Dale Steyn) is a really key player and he's proven it. He's world-class. Vernon (Philander) is also world-class. However, we do have guys that are up and coming and this would be a great test to see if we can do it without Vernon and Dale and I'm pretty sure that we can."
Kagiso Rabada says they won't be underestimating the visitors.
"In international cricket, you can't take any side lightly, you have to respect them. Bangladesh have been playing well, so we'll take this game seriously."
Kagiso Rabada says the pitch has something to offer bowlers and batsmen.
"Normally, with franchise cricket, it's a good wicket. It's normally good to bat on, the outfield was extremely quick but right now I'm not too sure, we'll have to see. There's still something in the wicket for the bowlers but it's good batting conditions."
