Powerball results: Tuesday 26 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 26 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 09, 17, 33, 42, 45 PowerBall: 13

PowerBall Plus: 15, 21, 30, 33, 40, PowerBall: 16

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.