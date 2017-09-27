Panayiotou's employee takes to the stand

The PE businessman allegedly orchestrated Jayde Panayiotou's murder in 2015.

PORT ELIZABETH - Alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou will not be called to testify in his own defence.

Panayiotou along with Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko are on trial in the Port Elizabeth (PE) High Court.

The PE businessman allegedly orchestrated Jayde Panayiotou's murder in 2015.

The defence has on Tuesday called Anthony Emmett, who worked at the Panayiotou family business at the time of the murder.

He's being called to refute claims by state witness, Mawonga Ndedwa, that he stumbled across a bag containing R30,000 in a storeroom at the business.

The prosecution alleges that money was to be paid to the alleged middleman.

Emmett was also involved in firing Ndedwa.

He says large sums of money wouldn't lie around unaccounted for in a storeroom that everyone had access to.

Emmet says all money that went in at out of the business was accounted for.

He adds money is deposited in a drop safe and only the cash in transit company has a key to the safe.