Panayiotou's employee takes to the stand

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Panayiotou's employee takes to the stand

The PE businessman allegedly orchestrated Jayde Panayiotou's murder in 2015.

FILE: Christopher Panayiotou and co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe stand in the PE High Court to hear the charges against them. Picture: EWN
FILE: Christopher Panayiotou and co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe stand in the PE High Court to hear the charges against them. Picture: EWN
58 minutes ago

PORT ELIZABETH - Alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou will not be called to testify in his own defence.

Panayiotou along with Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko are on trial in the Port Elizabeth (PE) High Court.

The PE businessman allegedly orchestrated Jayde Panayiotou's murder in 2015.

The defence has on Tuesday called Anthony Emmett, who worked at the Panayiotou family business at the time of the murder.

He's being called to refute claims by state witness, Mawonga Ndedwa, that he stumbled across a bag containing R30,000 in a storeroom at the business.

The prosecution alleges that money was to be paid to the alleged middleman.

Emmett was also involved in firing Ndedwa.

He says large sums of money wouldn't lie around unaccounted for in a storeroom that everyone had access to.

Emmet says all money that went in at out of the business was accounted for.

He adds money is deposited in a drop safe and only the cash in transit company has a key to the safe.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA