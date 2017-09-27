Nzimande: Marches against state capture, not ANC

Blade Nzimande says they stand in solidarity with workers in the belief that monopoly capital must end.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) Blade Nzimande says Wednesday's anti-state capture marches are not against the African National Congress and government but rather against what's wrong in the movement and state.

Thousands of South Africans are marching against corruption under President Jacob Zuma’s rule, in protests led by unions which have backed a rival to Zuma's faction as the next leader of the ANC.

Johannesburg marchers have handed over a memorandum to the City of Johannesburg and were then at the banks, demanding an end to monopoly capital.

Nzimande says they stand in solidarity with workers in the belief that monopoly capital must end, but says the wealthy Gupta family’s money is also not an alternative.

“The Guptas are undermining our capacity to fight against monopoly capital.”

He lashed out at formerly Gupta owned media, which has accused marchers of demonstrating against their own party.

“But we’re not going to keep quiet when the ANC is being stolen in broad daylight.”

Marchers say, among other issues, they have also called for a state-owned bank.

Meanwhile, Cosatu called on its more than one million members to strike and join marches in major cities across the country.

Throngs of protesters have descended on Parliament in Cape Town singing songs and waving placards emblazoned with "Zuma must go" and "corruption is a crime against humanity".

Senior members of the ANC have also called for Zuma to quit in recent months following a swell of allegations that his friends, the Guptas, wield undue influence over the awarding of state contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands.

