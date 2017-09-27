More details expected on cause of Grayston Bridge collapse

Proceedings in Pretoria had to be adjourned once again on Tuesday after an expert witness from building material company Form-Scaff presented new evidence.

PRETORIA – More details are expected on Wednesday on what may have caused the deadly M1 Grayston Bridge collapse.

Lawyers representing Murray & Roberts are preparing to cross-examine an expert witness in the inquiry into the collapse that happened nearly two years ago.

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when the temporary pedestrian bridge came crashing down on the busy Johannesburg highway.

Lawyers for Murray & Roberts will have spent the night studying a new report presented for the first time by an expert witness during cross-examination on Tuesday.

The document contains details about the events that may have led to the deadly collapse.

In the wake of Tuesday’s postponement, legal representative for the Johannesburg Development Agency, Willem le Roux, says that victims and families cannot afford any more delays.

"It is very important for the Johannesburg development agency and the municipality to get to finality on this as soon as possible."

The inquiry's presiding officer insists that despite Tuesday’s early adjournment, all expert witnesses will be cross-examined before the end of this year.