Mbalula: Don't buy goods stolen from Dutch tourists

The Police Minister says that South Africans have an obligation to help catch the criminals, not to support their business.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged South Africans not to buy the goods stolen from Dutch tourists.

A bus carrying 36 tourists was stopped by a man dressed in police uniform and driving a South African Police Service vehicle, along with five plain-clothed accomplices, and the tourists were then robbed of their possessions.

Mbalula met the group on Tuesday before they left the country and police have launched an investigation.

“Somebody somewhere is going to buy a stolen good coming from the Dutch people. We need to work together with our people and work with the police force in our country to report these criminals and the stolen goods that came out of that bus.”

He has promised to find the perpetrators and ensure that they face the harshest punishment.

Mbalula has commended the police for the work done at airports in the wake of a number of follow-home airport robberies and other crimes.

