[LISTEN] The power of 'Black Twitter'
Cape Talk | Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Rebone Masemola, a freelance cultural strategic planner, a curator of black feminist and social media content and trends analyst.
CAPE TALK - Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Rebone Masemola freelance cultural strategic planner, a curator of black feminist and social media content and trends analyst.
Masemola graduated from Wits University with a Master of Arts in Anthropology.
She says "Black Twitter" has become a platform for most people to express how they feel about current happenings in South Africa, whether in politics, sports or entertainment.
Masemola says this isn’t a movement or group for every black person but a few who choose to not be afraid of voicing their opinion.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] SA households spend more on beer than vegetables
-
[LISTEN] 'Planned anti-state capture strike a unanimous decision'
-
[LISTEN] Do museum spaces marginalise people?
-
[LISTEN] Mogoeng: I’m not worried about making enemies
-
[LISTEN] In his own words: Just Coal’s Joe Singh on ANCYL payment
-
[LISTEN] Pick 'n Pay to allow customers to buy food on credit
-
[LISTEN] How to protect yourself against identity theft
-
[LISTEN] Makhosi Khoza: ANC no longer cares about the people
-
[LISTEN] ‘Poor parent involvement linked to ill-discipline in schools’
-
[LISTEN] Most common incorrect 'facts' about SA
-
[LISTEN] Motlanthe: Zuma & ANC are inseparable
-
[LISTEN] School violence a reflection of ‘society in crisis’
-
[LISTEN] Moerane Commission: Rigging plot and apartheid's role in KZN killings
-
[LISTEN] Stephen Grootes weighs in on Tumi Morake's recent comments
-
[LISTEN] eSports gaining traction around the world
-
[LISTEN] Sasfin CEO opens up about dumping KPMG
-
[LISTEN] The thrill of navigating at SunCity 400
-
[LISTEN] 'ANC leadership needs to be singing from same hymn sheet'
-
[LISTEN] Money moves: It’s okay to live within your means
-
[LISTEN] Selfie crazy: Has social media turned us into narcissists?
-
[LISTEN] How to survive retrenchment
-
[LISTEN] Understanding the Spy Tapes case
-
[LISTEN] Struggling to pay your debt? New law safeguards you somewhat
-
[LISTEN] 'Legal is not the same thing as right'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.