[LISTEN] The power of 'Black Twitter'

Cape Talk | Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Rebone Masemola, a freelance cultural strategic planner, a curator of black feminist and social media content and trends analyst.

Masemola graduated from Wits University with a Master of Arts in Anthropology.

She says "Black Twitter" has become a platform for most people to express how they feel about current happenings in South Africa, whether in politics, sports or entertainment.

Masemola says this isn’t a movement or group for every black person but a few who choose to not be afraid of voicing their opinion.

