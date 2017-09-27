KPMG’s apologies wholly inadequate – Van Loggerenberg

Johann van Loggerenberg says he’s been trying to meaningfully engage with KPMG and its attorneys in writing since October 2015.

PRETORIA - Former Sars official Johann van Loggerenberg has described KPMG's public statements and apologies as wholly inadequate considering the harm caused to the economy, to Sars and the innocent people implicated in their Sars report.

Former Sars employees Ivan Pillay, Peter Richer, Yolisa Pikie and Adrian Lackay met with the audit firm's new management on Tuesday, van Loggerenberg declined the invitation.

KPMG International met with former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas, where they urged the company to make a full disclosure of its role in the state capture project.

The firm announced two weeks ago, it had replaced its top management and withdrawn its report which endorsed claims of an unlawful covert unit operating within the revenue service.

He says the company’s responses were dismissive, evasive, inadequate and displayed scant regard for the laws and rules of the audit profession as well as basic human rights.

He notes the recent turn of events only came after a significant public outcry about their role with the Gupta family.

Van Loggerenberg says he’s been demonstrating to KPMG over the last two years that the Sars report was profoundly flawed but at no stage, until recently, did the firm acknowledge this and take steps to remedy the situation.

He says KPMG’s retraction falls short of the legal, moral and ethical obligations to correct the wrongs caused by the report.

He is still considering his legal options.