Henri van Breda not on witness list

CAPE TOWN - Family axe murder accused Henri van Breda is currently not on the witness list and if he is added later it will reflect negatively on his case.

This has emerged as the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday dismissed a request for the accused to testify after defence witnesses.

The 22-year-old is accused of the murder of his parents and older brother and the attempted murder of his younger sister in their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Judge Siraj Desai says Van Breda is the only member of the family who can give direct evidence on the night his family was attacked.

In his judgment against a request for the accused to testify after other witnesses, Desai says nothing would then prohibit Van Breda from modifying or amplifying his version.

Desai adds the defence has not come up with good cause for why the accused should testify before their experts.

He says there is also a possibility of prejudice to the State's case should Van Breda testify at a later stage and alter his version, because the prosecution would not be able to test the expert witnesses again.

If Van Breda decides to testify at a later stage, the defence would have to bring another application before the court.