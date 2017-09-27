Former Sars officials want KPMG to withdraw report on intelligence unit in full
KPMG South Africa’s CEO Nhlamu Dlomu says they met with the former Sars employees to listen to their concerns about the report the firm prepared.
CAPE TOWN - A group of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials wants KPMG to withdraw its report into a Sars intelligence unit in full.
Adrian Lackay, Ivan Pillay, Peter Richer and Yolisa Pikie met with KPMG SA representatives on Tuesday.
They say the gathering was requested by the auditing firm, which earlier in September withdrew its findings in a report into a Sars intelligence unit.
In a statement, KPMG South Africa’s CEO Nhlamu Dlomu says that they met with the former Sars employees to listen to their concerns about the report the firm prepared for the revenue service.
Dlomu says that they appreciate the opportunity to meet with the former officials who told them that the report had caused suffering to them, other Sars employees and their families.
Dlomu says that they understand their pain and has apologised for the part that KPMG played.
The four former Sars employees say that they appreciate efforts by the firm to afford those affected by the forensic investigative report into Sars the chance to be heard.
The group remains convinced that KPMG'S conduct has caused immense harm to numerous experienced individuals, their reputations and careers.
It’s calling on KPMG to make a full disclosure about its past conduct and wants the full withdrawal of the report.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
