Dintwe: No Ramaphosa complaint over state resource looting
The deputy president said he would ask Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe to investigate the matter after reports emerged of him having a series of affairs.
JOHANNESBURG – Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe says that his office hasn’t received a request from deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of state resources being used to settle political scores.
Last month, the deputy president said he would ask Dintwe to investigate the matter after reports emerged of him having a series of affairs.
Dintwe says that Ramaphosa has never approached his office.
“We’ll like to state it unequivocally that we have not received any complaint from the deputy president of South Africa.
“We’re, however, aware the assertions that came to the fore a few weeks ago but to date, our office was never approached by the deputy president's representatives.”
He, however, says that using state resources to settle scores is a serious matter and his office doesn’t need a request to investigate.
“Remember that some of the investigations will really grow what we call arms and legs and we’re having some of the complains that could actually be pointing to the similar problems that have been alleged in this instance. So, no we will not be leaving this matter unattended.”
Popular in Local
-
Mbalula: Dutch tourists ‘follow home' robbery threatens tourism
-
Powerball results: Tuesday 26 September 2017
-
Taxi associations: There will be no strike on Wednesday
-
Cosatu march expected to draw large numbers across SA
-
SABC records huge financial losses in past financial year
-
Mbalula: Don't buy goods stolen from Dutch tourists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.