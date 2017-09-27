Dintwe: No Ramaphosa complaint over state resource looting

The deputy president said he would ask Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe to investigate the matter after reports emerged of him having a series of affairs.

JOHANNESBURG – Inspector-General of Intelligence Isaac Dintwe says that his office hasn’t received a request from deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of state resources being used to settle political scores.

Dintwe says that Ramaphosa has never approached his office.

“We’ll like to state it unequivocally that we have not received any complaint from the deputy president of South Africa.

“We’re, however, aware the assertions that came to the fore a few weeks ago but to date, our office was never approached by the deputy president's representatives.”

He, however, says that using state resources to settle scores is a serious matter and his office doesn’t need a request to investigate.

“Remember that some of the investigations will really grow what we call arms and legs and we’re having some of the complains that could actually be pointing to the similar problems that have been alleged in this instance. So, no we will not be leaving this matter unattended.”