Cosatu march against state capture and corruption in full swing in CT

Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich says that the protest is an important move to addressing corruption in the country.

Cosatu officials and supporters have arrived at Parliament in a march against state capture. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Cosatu officials and supporters have arrived at Parliament in a march against state capture. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Cosatu protesters have made their way to Parliament after handing over a memorandum of demands at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa)’s Cape Town headquarters.

Dozens of Cosatu supporters have left Keizersgracht Street in the Cape Town CBD.

They've gathered at Prasa's provincial office calling for better train services and an end to corruption.

The marchers have descended on Parliament.

Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich says that Wednesday's protest is an important move to addressing corruption in the country.

Meanwhile, Metrorail train services and taxis are running normally in the city despite Cosatu saying that the protest would affect public transport.

