Ben Stokes included in England’s Ashes squad
LONDON - England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named on Wednesday in a 16-man squad for the Ashes tour to Australia after being arrested earlier in the week for an altercation outside a nightclub.
Stokes, England’s highest-profile cricketer and vice-captain of the Test team, was held on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in the early hours of Monday and released under investigation.
Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is included for the first time, along with Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton, while James Vince ends an absence dating back to August last year.
Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance, who had lost his Test place through a finger injury earlier in the season, was also included.
