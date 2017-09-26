Zuma still considering 12 suggested people for SABC board

President Jacob Zuma has thanked the outgoing members of the interim board for their service and contributions.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's office says he's still considering the names put forward for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board, even though the interim board's term of office ends on Tuesday.

But it's not clear when he'll announce the new board.

Earlier in September, the National Assembly recommended 12 people to serve on it.

Those who made the cut are:

Khanyisile Kweyama

Mathatha Tsedu

Nomvuyiso Batyi

John Matisonn

Michael Markovitz

Rachel Kalidass

Bongumusa Makhathini

Victor Rambau

Dinkwanyane Mohuba

Jack Phalane

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

Krish Naidoo.