Zuma still considering 12 suggested people for SABC board
President Jacob Zuma has thanked the outgoing members of the interim board for their service and contributions.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma's office says he's still considering the names put forward for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board, even though the interim board's term of office ends on Tuesday.
But it's not clear when he'll announce the new board.
Earlier in September, the National Assembly recommended 12 people to serve on it.
Those who made the cut are:
Khanyisile Kweyama
Mathatha Tsedu
Nomvuyiso Batyi
John Matisonn
Michael Markovitz
Rachel Kalidass
Bongumusa Makhathini
Victor Rambau
Dinkwanyane Mohuba
Jack Phalane
Febe Potgieter-Gqubule
Krish Naidoo.
