Govt concerned as 25% usable water left in WC dams

The Gouritz River catchment is about 17% full this week.

CAPE TOWN - The average water levels for dams across the Western Cape is currently at 35%.

In the corresponding period last year, dam levels were at 62%.

The Cape Town system dams are currently just over 36% full this week while the Berg River catchment has about 47% of water in it.

The Department of Local Government's James Brent Styan is urging residents to do more to reduce water usage.

“The average dam levels in the Western Cape are still sitting at slightly above 35% which means that on a rough estimate there’s about 25% of usable water left in our dams in the provinces. That’s about a quarter of dams that are full. We are very concerned, of course.”