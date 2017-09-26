UWC nursing students campaign against gender-based violence
The initiative by the fourth year nursing students is aimed at raising funds and creating awareness for the implementation of various projects.
CAPE TOWN - Nursing students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have started a campaign to try to assist victims of gender-based violence.
Over the next few days, the group will gather at several major intersections around the northern and southern suburbs where it'll collect money from motorists during the morning peak.
UWC nursing student Jeremy Tarr said: “We appeal to the public to please dig deep in your pockets, help us make a difference and also to improve the awareness of gender-based violence so that we can make a difference in the life of victims.”
